PORT-AU-PRINCE — Tension is mounting between the Dominican Republic and Canada over a plan to establish a remote Canadian Office in the Dominican Republic to coordinate aid for the Haitian National Police, PNH, raising concerns and disagreements between the two governments.

"This office will strengthen international efforts in security assistance, working closely with the Haitian National Police and the United Nations to foster a sustainable environment for long-term peace and security," Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Twitter.

Overview: Relations between the Dominican Republic and Canada are strained over a remote office to help Haitian police.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.