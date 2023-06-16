The humanitarian parole program designated for Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans has been revised following a review process because of the “overwhelming” number of applications it receives daily, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

More than 1.5 million online requests to be a sponsor were filed since the program began in January. The excessive number could jeopardize the Biden administration’s objective to reduce border crossings, according to internal government documents obtained by CBS News.

Overview: Parole process adjusted to address overwhelming number of applications to support Haitians to enter U.S.

