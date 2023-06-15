PORT-AU-PRINCE—A human rights group is calling for a change in police leadership after finding that 58 police officers in Haiti were shot dead in the span of one year, with 29 losing their lives between January and June alone.

The report by National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH) on the 28th anniversary of the Haitian National Police (PNH) highlights a concerning increase in police killings and the swarm of difficulties the institution faces in confronting gang violence said to be backed by the country’s officials.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.