PORT-AU-PRINCE—The Canadian government has sanctioned two more former Haitian parliamentarians from the Artibonite department: Gracia Delva, the singer-turned-senator, and a deputy named Victor Prophane. The North American country also pledged to provide additional funding of CAD $13 million to help restore security and combat corruption in Haiti.

Canada’s Ambassador to Haiti, Sébastien Carrière, publicized the announcement, which was initially made by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly during a ministerial meeting on Haiti Thursday.

