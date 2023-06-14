A federal judge handed down a life sentence to a Haitian-Chilean convicted of bankrolling and providing weapons used in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, leaving 10 defendants to wait for their fate in the ongoing prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced Rodolphe Jaar, 49, to life in federal prison, according to a federal court news release provided Tuesday.

