PORT-AU-PRINCE — After three days of meetings in Jamaica, representatives from Haiti’s various political and civil society groups proposed a resolution that Prime Minister Ariel Henry refused to agree to it.

Henry had said since the first day that he was not in attendance “to take ‘diktat’ from anyone” or to negotiate a new deal. Also since day one, some actors had warned they would not sign any agreement that keeps Henry in power.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.