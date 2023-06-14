Port-au-Prince–A fire Monday ravaged a Delmas 29 clothing market called Marché 2000, destroying 153 shops that eyewitnesses said might not have perished if firefighters had responded quickly.

The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. on June 12. The facility’s owner told local news that when he first called the fire department, only two shops were on fire. Unable to reach the commissioner of Delmas and the fire department, he went to their headquarters to report the situation.

