PORT-AU-PRINCE — Ariel Henry, Haiti’s prime minister, told fellow Haitians there is no more time to waste to bring the country to a democratic state and he called on his compatriots to act in good faith.

“We are here to agree among compatriots who have the national interest at heart, on the steps [needed] in the march towards the reconstruction of our democracy,” Henry said, speaking June 11 at a three-day meeting of Haiti stakeholders held in Kingston, Jamaica.

