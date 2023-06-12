Jocelin Joseph’s home in Seguin, a village in Haiti’s southwest, stood over a sinkhole, possibly for years. But no one knew of it until storm-fed rains on June 3 washed away topsoil, revealing the hole at ground level.

From inside their concrete-block home 12 feet away, Joseph’s family saw the mouth of the hole widen that Saturday afternoon. Not knowing what lay beneath the ground’s surface, Joseph, 30, along with his parents and young siblings, quickly moved their belongings out and fled. They found shelter in a nearby primary school.

Overview: The first storms of the season hit farmers and villagers especially hard last week.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.