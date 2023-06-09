PORT-AU-PRINCE—United States Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden Administration’s commitment to assist Haiti by providing an additional $53.7 million to help the country combat its humanitarian crises, continuing to partner against criminal activity and extending a longstanding trade agreement.

“This new funding will provide vulnerable Haitians with urgently needed support, including vital food assistance and other humanitarian assistance, as 4.9 million people face acute food insecurity,” Harris said in her official remarks at a meeting with Caribbean leaders in the Bahamas June 8. “These funds will support care for survivors of gender-based violence and will provide access to safe drinking water and health care.”

