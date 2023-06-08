The aftermath of heavy rains and an earthquake made for a hectic week in Haiti for people and agencies tasked with rescue and recovery efforts.

The start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season brough heavy rains that left at least 42 people dead, 85 injured, 11 missing and 13,633 houses inundated, according to a partial assessment by Haiti’s Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC). In the Port-au-Prince region, 5,510 households are affected, with 2,539 of them left displaced.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.