When Professor Elizabeth Emery first brought poetry to her class at Montclair University in New Jersey in early 2021, the students were iffy about it, not knowing what to expect or if the unit would be boring.

Emery asked if they had Spotify accounts, and everyone gave a resounding ‘yes.’

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.