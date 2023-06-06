Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. The Haitian Times will continue to provide updates as information is confirmed.

PORT-AU-PRINCE—Three people were reported dead immediately after an 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Les Abricots, a seaside town in southern Haiti.

