Shortly after Haiti was granted membership into CARICOM about 20 years ago, French became an official language of the Caribbean body, whose mission is to coordinate economic policies and handle trade disputes.

But while Haiti is by far the largest CARICOM country, the group has not been kind to the troubled nation. Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, is CARICOM’s largest city with a population of roughly 2 million people, bigger than many of the member states. Yet, CARICOM does not allow Haitians free movement, as is stated under its charter.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.