NEW YORK—Haitian Heritage Month in the Tri-State continued through the first weekend of June, with a parade in Manhattan headlining a slew of Haitian pride celebrations.

Under the slogan “Haiti: Mother of Freedom,” the parade along Central Park West, from 72nd to 86th Streets, drew about 300 people waving Haiti’s red-and-blue symbol Saturday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams led the procession, along with other city and state elected officials. Here are some images from the parade.

