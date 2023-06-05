PORT-AU-PRINCE — At least 15 people are dead, eight are missing and 13,390 are displaced after heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides that ravaged towns across Haiti over the weekend. So far, according to the Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC), about 7,475 families are affected by the torrential rains that battered Haiti on June 3 and 4, leaving thousands in need.

As officials worked through the aftermath of the hurricane season’s debut storms, they sent out calls for people to be extra careful.

Overview: Heavy rains in Haiti have killed at least 15 people and displaced thousands.

