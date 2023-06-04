Screenshot from a video of two men carrying boys on their backs amid floodwater in Haiti in June 2023.

HAITI—At least one person is dead and scores are hurt as torrential rains relentlessly pound all 10 departments of Haiti, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The reported death happened June 3rd after a boat named "Metropole" capsized off the coast of Côte-de-Fer in the South-East of Haiti, according to the civil protection bureau. The agency rescued 14 survivors from the boat, including one individual in critical condition. The team provided urgent medical attention to the injured survivor and ensured the safety of those rescued.

