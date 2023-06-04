Screenshot from a video of two men carrying boys on their backs amid floodwater in Haiti in June 2023.

HAITI—At least one person is dead and scores are hurt as torrential rains relentlessly pound all 10 departments of Haiti, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The reported death happened June 3rd after a boat named "Metropole" capsized off the coast of Côte-de-Fer in the South-East of Haiti, according to the civil protection bureau. The agency rescued 14 survivors from the boat, including one individual in critical condition. The team provided urgent medical attention to the injured survivor and ensured the safety of those rescued.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50
Avatar photo

Murdith Joseph is a social worker and journalist. She studied at the State University of Haiti and Maurice Communication. She first worked as a journalist presenter and reporter for Radio Sans Fin (RSF) then as a journalist reporter for Radio tele pacific and writting for the daily Le National. Today she joined the Haitian Times team and covers the news in Port-Au-Prince-Haiti.