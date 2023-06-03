PORT-AU-PRINCE— Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Salvador Lamothe has been hit with sanctions by the U.S. State Department over his suspected involvement in misappropriating at least $60 million from the Haitian government’s PetroCaribe program. He is now banned from entering the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday cited Lamothe's role in raiding PetroCaribe, an infrastructure investment and social welfare program that Venezuela had funded for certain countries that brought its oil. The missing funds led to a series of massive ‘where’s the PetroCaribe money’ protests and a lockdown of Haiti in 2018.

