Mugshot of Rodolphe Jaar, a convicted criminal in Jovenel Moïse's assassination.

A convicted drug dealer and entrepreneur who provided weapons to help assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was sentenced to life in prison in Miami federal court Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Rodolphe Jaar, 51, had pleaded guilty in March to playing a part in the high-profile murder by providing materials to carry out the crime. He is the first suspect to be sentenced in Moïse’s killing.

