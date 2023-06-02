Obituary from the family of Marvin James Piard.

Marvin James Piard, the beloved Navy veteran and humorist, has died. He was 42. Mr. Piard passed away unexpectedly in his home Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His father, Pierre Piard, described his son as a loving, funny guy who was “always joking. Always making people laugh.”

Mr. Piard was devoted to his large extended family.

Samuel Germain, a cousin, described Mr. Piard as a “brother who didn’t live with me.”

“I would love going to Long Island just to watch his movies or hear his jokes. Life seemed to have grown us apart, but I will see you soon, big bro,” he said.

Marvin James Piard was born on July 29, 1980, in Brooklyn, New York, to Pierre Jean-Marie Joseph Piard and Astride Piard (née Constant). He spent his early childhood years in Cambria Heights, Queens, before the family settled in Elmont, New York. He graduated from Elmont Memorial High School in 1998. Mr. Piard studied at St. John’s and Stony Brook Universities.

He joined the Navy on March 26, 2001, and was a valued sailor aboard the USS Nimitz. He traveled the world while serving his country and received an honorable discharge on August 25, 2005.

Mr. Piard spent the majority of his career as an employee of American Airlines.

He is survived by his loving parents, his sister Marie Marsha Piard, longtime partner Adrienne Covington, and four-legged friend Patchie.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.