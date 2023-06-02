  • Lunise Morse RAM, Haitian Times festival, Haitian culture, Haitian rasin music
    Lunise Morse of RAM performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Lunise Morse of RAM performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    RAM performs during the The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Cedrick Gervais for The Haitian Times
    A side view of the crowd from the stage during The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Richard Morse of RAM joins the rara band at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Pipo of Klass during a performance at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Pipo of Klass jumps during a performance at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Riva Nyri Prècil at the The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Riva Nyri Prècil at the The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Riva Nyri Precil performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
  • Paul Beaubrun performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
  • Mimerose “Manzè” Beaubrun,, of Boukman Eksperyans, at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Paul Beaubrun performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Lolo Beaubrun, of Boukman Eksperyans, at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
  • Paul Beaubrun performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
  • Paul Beaubrun performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Yves ‘Fanfan’ Joseph of Tabou Combo performs at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Yves ‘Fanfan’ Joseph (left) and Richard Morse of RAM (right) meet up at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Tabou Combo on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Members of Central Park Rara Band pose for a photo during The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Attendees mingle with the rara band members at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Singer delivers the American and Haitian national anthems during The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
  • Singer delivers the American and Haitian national anthems during The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    Organizers of an upcoming parade give a preview of their costumes during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A “frèt kach” performer with Feet of Rythm takes the stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Some drummers with Feet of Rythm performs during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A drummer with Feet of Rythm performs during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A drummer with Feet of Rythm performs during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    A Feet of Rythm dance troupe performer on stage during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees revel in the music during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees dance during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees revel in the music during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees revel in the music during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees revel in the music during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees revel in the music during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Attendees mingle with the rara band members at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    The early crowd waits for performances to begin at The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times
    The Central Park Rara Band leads festival attendees along the road after the The Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Cedrick Gervais for The Haitian Times
    People enjoy during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Revelers sing and dance along during The Haitian Times’s Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Festival attendees the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Bill Farrington for The Haitian Times
    Paintings and prints on display during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by G.B. Louis for The Haitian Times
    Paintings and prints on display during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by G.B. Louis for The Haitian Times
    Colorful containers and other wares for sale on display during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by G.B. Louis for The Haitian Times
    Vodou flags and other wares for sale on display during the Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by Benaelle Benoit for The Haitian Times
    artisanal products during Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by G.B. Louis for The Haitian Times
    artisanal products during Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by G.B. Louis for The Haitian Times
    artisanal products during Haitian Times’ Banboch Kreyol festival at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 2023. Photo by G.B. Louis for The Haitian Times

