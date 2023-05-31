PORT-AU-PRINCE — At least 160 suspected bandits were hunted down, lynched or burned alive across Haiti’s capital and provinces as the Bwa Bale movement took hold over the past month, according to a human rights organization.

Between April 24 and May 24, the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH) said in a report, Bwa Kale has brought with it visible results in the fight against the armed gangs that have tormented residents for years.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.