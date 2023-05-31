Collage of photos of three unidentified young men, said to be belong to gangs, captured by crowds during the bwa kale vigilante actions around Haiti during late April and early May 2023 in Haiti. Images of the trio are blurred because the information about them could not be independently verified. Illustration by The Haitian Times
Collage of photos of three unidentified young men, said to be belong to gangs, captured by crowds during the bwa kale vigilante actions around Haiti during late April and early May 2023 in Haiti. Images of the trio are blurred because the information about them could not be independently verified. Illustration by The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE — At least 160 suspected bandits were hunted down, lynched or burned alive across Haiti’s capital and provinces as the Bwa Bale movement took hold over the past month, according to a human rights organization.

Between April 24 and May 24, the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH) said in a report, Bwa Kale has brought with it visible results in the fight against the armed gangs that have tormented residents for years.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50
Avatar photo

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.