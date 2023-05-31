For an entire month, we’ve basked in Haitian history, culture and cuisine at festivals, forums and food venues where the Haitian flag flies high across the U.S. We’ve especially enjoyed the luscious taste of tasso kabrit, access to an excellent plate of lanbi and the opportunities to compare your family’s griyo, pikliz and poisson gro sel to those served at Haitian Heritage Month celebrations.

To make sure you keep enjoying these flavors all year round, no matter where you are in the U.S., we’ve compiled this listing of Haitian restaurants in places across the country. If you go to the one nearest you, let us know about it in the comments or send pictures to submissions@haitiantimes.com.

Overview: Haitian food is distinctive, tasty and available in many states across the country where Haitian Americans have settled.

