PORT-AU-PRINCE — A prominent human rights organization in Haiti is calling for urgent measures to restore the moral authority of the Port-au-Prince Court of First Instance after a shakeup in that office following a burglary.

"The new Government Commissioner needs to take all measures to ensure that the Public Prosecutor's Office of Port-au-Prince stops being a bastion of racketeers," the organization, Fondasyon Je Klere, wrote in a statement on May 28.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.