PORT-AU-PRINCE — A two-day forum to address Haiti’s escalating gang violence drew sharp criticism from various observers, who called it a futile expenditure of time and resources – even as the country’s Prime Minister promised to bring significant changes in the coming weeks.

"We have already talked too much about the insecurity of the country, today we must take action against insecurity," Deus Deronneth, who attended at the Karibe hotel said. “Organizing forums is how to start looking for the cause of the problem. We already have a lot of facts, people whose names are mentioned in kidnapping, gang connections and acts of corruption.”

