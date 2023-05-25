The City of New York has Request for Proposals available for qualified Consulting Engineering Firms interested in the following Proposed Contract.

Project or Contract Title:

Request for Proposal – Resident Engineering Inspection Services in Connection with Protective Coating of Riverside Drive West 125th Street Bridge, Borough of Manhattan

Contract No. HB1070RD

PIN: 84123MNBR576

Expected Contract Term: 775 Consecutive Calendar Days starting from the date of the

Notice to Proceed

Description of Services Required:

The services to be procured is the Resident Engineering Inspection Services in Connection with Protective Coating of Riverside Drive West 125th Street Bridge, Borough of Manhattan.

A Pre-Proposal Conference (Optional) has been scheduled for June 13, 2023, Time: 10:00 AM through Zoom. Proposers who wish to connect to the Zoom Conference will need a Zoom ID and Password or the link. Therefore, proposers who wish to connect will need to contact the authorized agency contact person via email at least three (3) days prior to the Pre-Proposal Conference for the information to connect. Proposers will need to provide the first name, last name of everyone who wishes to connect, name of the organization, phone number and email address.



This Procurement is subject to participation goals for Minority-Owned Business Enterprises (MBEs), as required by Section 6-129 of the New York Administrative Code. The M/WBE goal for this project is 30%.

This Request for Proposals (RFP) is released through PASSPort, New York City’s online procurement portal. Responses to this RFP must be submitted via PASSPort. To access the RFP, vendors should visit the PASSPort public Portal at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/mocs/systems/about- go-to-passport.page and click on the “Search Funding Opportunities in PASSPort” blue box. Doing so will take one to the public portal of all procurements in the PASSPort system. To quickly locate the RFP, insert the EPIN 84123P0011, into the Keyword search field. To respond to the RFP, vendors must create an account within the PASSPort system if they have not already done so.

Release Date: June 5, 2023

Pre-Proposal Conference: June 13, 2023 at 10 AM

Submission of Request for Proposals are due on or before 2:00 PM on July 3, 2023