PORT-AU-PRINCE — Workers in the textile sector demonstrated for the fourth time this month on Monday to demand a minimum wage increase to 2,500 gourdes, about $18 USD, across the capital.

"We work, while we can neither eat nor drink and our children can go to school," said Télémaque Pierre, president of the Platform of Trade Unions of Textile Factories-Bataille Ouvrière (PLASIT-BO). "2,500 gourdes is what we are asking for. We are not asking for charity but the fruit of our labor."

