President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil urged the international community to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of Haiti’s people.

"In Haiti, we must act quickly to alleviate the suffering of a population torn apart by tragedy," Lula da Silva said May 21 during the G7 summit taking place in Hiroshima, Japan.

