PORT-AU-PRINCE—President Joe Biden has nominated Dennis B. Hankins as ambassador to Haiti, a post left vacant since October 2021.

Hankins, a member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as the Foreign Policy Advisor to the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon, the White House announced Friday. Hankins’ nomination as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Haiti now awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.

