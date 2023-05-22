The Heroes of Vertieres monument in Cap-Haitien is a metal sculpture of six heroes of The Battle of Vertieres — the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution that took place on November 18, 1803. File photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

[WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS AND IMAGES VIEWERS MAY FIND DISTURBING.]

CAP-HAITIEN — A man apparently set himself on fire on Sunday at the foot of an independence monument in Vertières, Cap-Haitien, days after the first national celebration of the Haitian Flag in the northern city, according to local reporter Gérard Maxineau

Overview:

A man set himself on fire on the stairs below the Monument of the Heroes of Vèrtières in Cap-Haitien.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.