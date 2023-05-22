The Heroes of Vertieres monument in Cap-Haitien is a metal sculpture of six heroes of The Battle of Vertieres — the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution that took place on November 18, 1803. File photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

[WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS AND IMAGES VIEWERS MAY FIND DISTURBING.]

CAP-HAITIEN — A man apparently set himself on fire on Sunday at the foot of an independence monument in Vertières, Cap-Haitien, days after the first national celebration of the Haitian Flag in the northern city, according to local reporter Gérard Maxineau.

