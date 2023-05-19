Robertho Charleston, agent III at the PNNH Departmental Unit for Maintaining Order. Photo courtesy of Lionel Lazarre
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Police were searching for bandits late Thursday who killed an officer and set his body on fire during an ambush the day prior by armed gangs in Source Matelas, a hamlet outside the capital city where a massacre occurred in April.

"These criminals’ more than reprehensible act will not go unpunished," Haitian National Police (PNH) officials said in a note on Facebook on May 18.  "The operations already conducted by the PNH specialized forces to track down and apprehend the thugs will continue"

Avatar photo

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.