THE CITY OF NEW YORK

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORATION

DIVISION OF BRIDGES

CONSULTANT PROGRAMS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The City of New York has Request for Proposals available for qualified Consulting Engineering Firms interested in the following Proposed Contract.

Project or Contract Title:

Request for Proposal – Resident Engineering Inspection Services in Connection with Component Rehabilitation of 10 Bridges in Queens.

Contract No. HBCR22B

Pin: 84123QUBR582

Expected Contract Term: 1155 Consecutive Calendar Days starting from the date of the Notice to Proceed

Description of Services Required:

The services to be procured is the Resident Engineering Inspection Services in Connection with Component Rehabilitation of 10 Bridges in Queens.



A Pre-Proposal Conference (Optional) has been scheduled for May 30, 2023, Time: 10:00 AM through Zoom. Proposers who wish to connect to the Zoom Conference will need a Zoom ID and Password or the link. Therefore, proposers who wish to connect will need to contact the authorized agency contact person via email at least three (3) days prior to the Pre-Proposal Conference for the information to connect. Proposers will need to provide the first name, last name of everyone who wishes to connect, name of the organization, phone number and email address.



This Procurements are subject to participation goals for Minority-Owned Business Enterprises (MBEs), as required by Section 6-129 of the New York Administrative Code. The M/WBE goal for this project is 30%. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is released through PASSPort, New York City’s online procurement portal. Responses to this RFP must be submitted via PASSPort. To access the RFP, vendors should visit the PASSPort public Portal at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/mocs/systems/about-go-to-passport. page and

click on the “Search Funding Opportunities in PASSPort” blue box. Doing so will take one to the public portal of all procurements in the PASSPort system. To quickly locate the RFP, insert the EPIN 84123P0007, into the Keyword search field. To respond to the RFP, vendors must create an account within the PASSPort system if they have not already done so.

Release Date: May 22, 2023

Pre-Proposal Conference: May 30, 2023 at 10AM

Submission of Request for Proposals are due on or before 2:00 PM on June 19, 2023