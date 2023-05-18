Immigrant advocates and legislators, like those shown at this September 2022 rally against Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard, say the Florida law passed in May will make life harsher for immigrant families and the state's economy. Photo by Ashley Miznani / The Haitian Times

The Florida bill signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis May 10 is among the strongest of state-level responses to immigration in the country and will likely impact Haitian immigrants, advocates say. At particular risk are Haitians who do not have a legal immigration status, such as humanitarian parole or Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

“Immigrants are not the enemy, hate is,” said Florida State Dotie Joseph (D-108) during a floor debate in early May. “It’s legislation like this that’s putting a target on [immigrants’] backs.”

Overview:

Florida’s newest immigration law toughens conditions for undocumented workers.

J.O. Haselhoef is the author of “Give & Take: Doing Our Damnedest NOT to be Another Charity in Haiti.” She co-founded "Yonn Ede Lot" (One Helping Another), a nonprofit that partnered with volunteer groups in La Montagne ("Lamontay"), Haiti from 2007-2013. She writes and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.