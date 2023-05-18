One day ahead of festivities commemorating the 220 anniversary of the Haitian flag, the streets of Haiti’s second largest city bustled with people proudly donning the red-and-blue.

During the day, a parade of students from College Regina Assumpta, one of the city’s oldest and most prestigious institutions, led the festivities featuring numerous high schools. Pupils in the Collège Notre-Dame du Cap-Haïtien’s steel band marched in white outfits adorned with the red and blue along the parade route to their school, creating a festive and lively atmosphere.

In the evening, more performances brought much laughter, happiness and patriotic sentiments to the city.

Here are some images of what the Capois have in store for May 18.