Haitian Flag Day parade in Cap-Haitien
Women wearing red, blue and gold folkloric dresses in a Haitian Flag Day parade in Cap-Haitien on May 18, 2022. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE—For the first time in two centuries, Arcahaie, the birthplace of Haiti’s flag and home of the country’s annual 18 Mai celebration, has been passed over for the official commemoration of the 220th year of the bicolore. Instead, the government of Haiti said last week, the official festivities will take place in Cap-Haitien out of safety concerns.

"To flee or relocate national and traditional holidays because of insecurity exposes the weakness of Haiti's government in the face of armed gangs," said Ulysse Jean Chenet, executive director of the political organization Mouvement Point Final.

Overview:

For the first time, Arcahaie has been passed over for the official commemoration of the 220th year of the Haitian Flag

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50
Avatar photo

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.