PORT-AU-PRINCE—For the first time in two centuries, Arcahaie, the birthplace of Haiti’s flag and home of the country’s annual 18 Mai celebration, has been passed over for the official commemoration of the 220th year of the bicolore. Instead, the government of Haiti said last week, the official festivities will take place in Cap-Haitien out of safety concerns.

"To flee or relocate national and traditional holidays because of insecurity exposes the weakness of Haiti's government in the face of armed gangs," said Ulysse Jean Chenet, executive director of the political organization Mouvement Point Final.

