INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Haitians near this midwestern city flocked there over the weekend for its 15th annual celebration of Haitian culture ahead of Haitian Flag Day on May 18.

Organized by the Haitian Association of Indiana (HAINDY), the daylong event Saturday brought top musical acts Ruthschelle Guillamme, K-Dans and Misty Jean – among others. Food and fun galore rounded out the day for midwestern families hungry for a taste of Haiti in this burgeoning community in America’s heartland. Proceeds from the festival will go towards establishing a fully-staffed, functioning Unity Community Resource Center in Central Indiana.

