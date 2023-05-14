The headline and article imply that the Episcopal Church in Haiti is in the arms smuggling business. It is indisputable that the church’s franchise was used illegally, and that a former employee of the church, Sikhumbuzo Vundla, who had worked directly with that franchise and who was let go after his alleged attempt to have his wife murdered, was deeply involved. By your own reporting, the involvement of three other employees or priests of the church is currently under investigation, and one of them is imprisoned awaiting trial and suspected of receiving payments from the government for an unknown purpose. However, the vast majority of the parishioners, priests, officials, and employees of the church are most emphatically NOT involved and are eager for justice in this matter. The situation certainly is a scandal and an outrage, and the faces of any who actually were involved should be covered with shame, as their hands are soaked with the blood of murdered gang members and innocent civilians. However, to say the whole church is involved is not only a gross exaggeration but puts the lives of other hardworking and dedicated priests of the church at risk. Every time there is a new headline such as this one, they receive death threats from the gangs not supplied by Vundla or from the families of victims. If it were to be determined that three of the legislators allegedly paying the Episcopal priest were Catholic or Baptist, would there be a headline saying “Catholic Church a front for bribery and weapons trafficking,” or “Baptist Church a front front for gang arms deals”? I think not.

Thank you for your consideration.

Yours,

Canon Serena Evans Beeks,

D.Min.US Coordinator, Haiti Episcopal School Partnerships