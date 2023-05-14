  • Two boys banging on their drums during CEMUCHCA's rehearsal. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times
  • Flute players during the rehearsal. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times
    Flute players during the rehearsal. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times
  • The saxophone and the flute players stood next to each other. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times
    The saxophone and the flute players stood next to each other. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times
CAP-HAITIEN—As a child, Steevenson Loctama used to watch the national ceremony of Haitian Flag Day in Arcahaie on television and dreamt that one day it would take place in his hometown. This year, Loctama may get his wish after all as word spreads that the national ceremony of the 220th anniversary of the Haitian flag will take place in Cap-Haitien.

To make the move sweeter, Loctama will get to participate as a sousaphone player with his fanfare band, CEMUCHCA.

Overview:

Cap-Haitien residents are thrilled at the thought of hosting the national festivities of the Haitian Flag Day.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.