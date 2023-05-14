Haitians began celebrating Flag Day over the weekend with a parade and decorative float down Nostrand Ave that turned onto Brooklyn Avenue in Little Haiti Saturday. Dressed in folkloric garb, donning red-and-blue clothing, flag-waving revelers danced to rara music, Tabou Combo and others. The celebration organized by Life of Hope is one of many events planned through next weekend to commemorate May 18.

Here are some photos from the event.

