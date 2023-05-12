The New York City Department of Transportation, Transportation Planning &
Management Division cordially invites your company to submit bids for the
following contract: PIN: 84123B0017-Manufacturing and Installation of Street
Name Signs available for download free of charge starting May 2, 2023. To access
the IFB, vendors should visit the PASSPort public Portal at
https://www1.nyc.gov/site/mocs/systems/about-go-to-passport.page. Click on
the “Search Funding Opportunities in PASSPort” blue box. Doing so will take one
to the public portal of all procurements in the PASSPort system. To quickly locate
the IFB, insert the EPIN, 84123B0017, into the Keyword search field. To respond
to the IFB, vendors must create an account within the PASSPort system if they
have not already done so. A pre-bid conference via Zoom is scheduled for May 9,
2023, at 11:00 AM. Those who wish to attend the pre-bid meeting must email the
authorized agency contact for a link no later than May 8, 2023, by 12 PM Or visit
this https://www.nyc.gov/site/mocs/systems/about-go-topassport.page.
The deadline for the submission of questions via email is May 16, 2023, by 4:00
PM to the authorized agency contact person.
This procurement is subject to participation goals for Minority-owned Business
Enterprises (MBEs) as required by Section 6-129 of the New York
Administrative Code. The M/WBE goal for this project is 9% and WBE goals of
13%. Any inquiries concerning this IFB should be directed by email,
under the subject line “84123B0017-84123MBTP570 Manufacturing and
Installation of Street Name Signs, Citywide” to the email address of the
Authorized
Agency Contact, Shaneza Sainath, at sshinath@dot.nyc.gov or through the
PASSPort communication function. Responses to this IFB must be submitted
via PASSPort. All Bids must be received via Passport before the Bid Due Date, June
1, 2023, no later than 11:00 AM. No In person viewing of bid
opening will be permitted. You will find the Zoom information in Passport with
full details. Virtual Bid Opening will be conducted via Zoom Webinar
on June 1, 2023, at 11:30 AM.