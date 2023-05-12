The New York City Department of Transportation, Transportation Planning &

Management Division cordially invites your company to submit bids for the

following contract: PIN: 84123B0017-Manufacturing and Installation of Street

Name Signs available for download free of charge starting May 2, 2023. To access

the IFB, vendors should visit the PASSPort public Portal at

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/mocs/systems/about-go-to-passport.page. Click on

the “Search Funding Opportunities in PASSPort” blue box. Doing so will take one

to the public portal of all procurements in the PASSPort system. To quickly locate

the IFB, insert the EPIN, 84123B0017, into the Keyword search field. To respond

to the IFB, vendors must create an account within the PASSPort system if they

have not already done so. A pre-bid conference via Zoom is scheduled for May 9,

2023, at 11:00 AM. Those who wish to attend the pre-bid meeting must email the

authorized agency contact for a link no later than May 8, 2023, by 12 PM Or visit

this https://www.nyc.gov/site/mocs/systems/about-go-topassport.page.

The deadline for the submission of questions via email is May 16, 2023, by 4:00

PM to the authorized agency contact person.

This procurement is subject to participation goals for Minority-owned Business

Enterprises (MBEs) as required by Section 6-129 of the New York

Administrative Code. The M/WBE goal for this project is 9% and WBE goals of

13%. Any inquiries concerning this IFB should be directed by email,

under the subject line “84123B0017-84123MBTP570 Manufacturing and

Installation of Street Name Signs, Citywide” to the email address of the

Authorized

Agency Contact, Shaneza Sainath, at sshinath@dot.nyc.gov or through the

PASSPort communication function. Responses to this IFB must be submitted

via PASSPort. All Bids must be received via Passport before the Bid Due Date, June

1, 2023, no later than 11:00 AM. No In person viewing of bid

opening will be permitted. You will find the Zoom information in Passport with

full details. Virtual Bid Opening will be conducted via Zoom Webinar

on June 1, 2023, at 11:30 AM.