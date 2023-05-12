PORT-AU-PRINCE—Despite their exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft, ironworks artisans in the Artistic Village of Noailles in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, struggle to make ends meet. At an exhibit showcasing Haiti’s fè fòje tradition held in April, three artisans spoke about the challenges stifling their industry and hopes for the sector.

Haiti’s political chaos and lack of a stable market for their products is a primary culprit of the hardships, they said. Not having a suitable environment to attract tourists or to display their work and the high cost of supplies are other factors burdening the artisans.

Overview: Three fè fòje artisans spoke about the challenges stifling their industry and their hopes for the economic hardship and Haiti itself to turn around.

