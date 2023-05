PORT-AU-PRINCE—The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recommended that a support force be urgently deployed to Haiti for a limited period of time.

Following his agency’s latest report on Haiti, Volker Türk on Tuesday said the findings only reiterate that the country’s humanitarian crises are worsening.

