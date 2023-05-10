A Haitian man has been found guilty of biting three immigration officers who were trying to deport him and of instigating a melee aboard the Haiti-bound airplane they were aboard, prosecutors said.

Jubenson Dominique now faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of biting after a federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, found him guilty of assaulting and resisting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during the September 2021 incident. In a news release, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Western District of Texas, said Dominique was among 112 Haitians being loaded onto a plane to return them to Haiti.

