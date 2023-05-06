PORT-AU-PRINCE—Haiti ranks 99 on the Reporter Sans Frontieres World Press Freedom Index, mainly due ongoing violence, a lack of financial resources, absence of institutional support and difficulty accessing information.

Haiti, which dropped 29 places from the previous year, is among the countries on the index with the steepest fall in the Americas region, according to the 2023 World Press Freedom Index. RSF said the continuing decline in the security environment, where Haitians are the target of gangs, victims of kidnapping or being murdered with impunity.

