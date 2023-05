Tico Armand passionately reading from her children_s book Yaya Konbit, translated by Okap native Angie Belle

Tico Armand involving an audience member in a folk song featured in her children_s book Yaya Konbit

Tico Armand and Angie Belle reading from their story _Yaya Konbit_

The Center for Fiction_s foyer

Scholar and educator Patrick Sylvain who together with his wife and a fellow scholar wrote and presented the book _Education Across Borders_

Paul Clammer, UK-based travel writer reads from his biography of King Henri Christophe and his kingdom of Haiti

Novelist Gary Victor nearly moved to tears upon telling a story about life in rural Haiti

Myriam Chancy read from her book What Storm, What Thunder about the 2010 earthquake though the voices of ten different characters

Francesca Momplaisir reading from her book The Garden of Broken Things about a family dealing with the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake

English language panelists Francesca Momplaisir, Myriam J.A. Chancy, and Thierry Kehou

Children_s book author Frantz Derenoncourt_s custom boots showing off Haitian revolutionary figures

A round of applause after Tico Armand and Angie Belle_s reading

BROOKLYN – Writers Edwige Danticat and Ibi Zoboi kicked off last weekend’s Salon D’Ayiti, the second of two talks featuring more than a dozen authors writing in French, Creole and English.

Organizer Régine Roumain, executive director of Haiti Cultural Exchange, said the series held at the Brooklyn’s Center for Fiction aims to celebrate the literature of Haiti.

