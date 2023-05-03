PORT-AU-PRINCE — The government’s recent moves to organize elections are behind recent massacres by gangs around the capital, with an end goal of drawing the military intervention requested last fall, some observers say. The attacks, however, have since been met by local mobs who hunt down suspected gang members for gruesome killings equally as terrifying to the majority Haitians.

"The holding of elections is the fundamental reason for the insecurity that is developing in the country today," Iswick Théophin, a lawyer and political activist, told The Haitian Times in an interview on April 26. "The government is using all possible and unimaginable strategies to make military intervention possible to allow an election to be held without transparency."

Overview: The government’s recent moves to organize elections are behind recent massacres by gangs, some observers say

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.