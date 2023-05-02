Despite there being at least 1.2 million people of Haitian ancestry in the United States, many people outside of our communities — even some inside — don’t realize how strong a presence we have as Haitians in America. So throughout Haitian Heritage Month, The Haitian Times will highlight a few of these children of Haiti. From business to healthcare, from politics and law to sports, from the arts to community activism, and so many other fields, they’re proof positive that Haitian Americans are here — propelled by Haitian values into planting seeds, thriving and leading the way across America.

We hope you applaud these Haitians in America, whom we’re highlighting in groups each week in May. As always, tell us about other Haitians driven by our legacy of excellence to reflect and uplift our culture in all spaces. Email submissions@haitiantimes.com with your suggestions, using the subject line: “We’re Here!”

Overview: Sampling of Haitians excelling in all fields, from arts and culture to business to healthcare to community building.

