In his second album, renowned houngan Erol Josué talks a lot about the crossroads. Aptly titled “Pelerinaj”, meaning pilgrimage in Creole, the messages aren’t just about spiritual crossroads, it’s about daily crossroad decisions.

Josué, for example, on the day of his interview with The Haitian Times, worried about whether the Dominican Republic’s border patrol would let his dance group enter the country for their performance or if he had to call off the whole thing.

Overview: Erol Josué, helad of the Haitian Bureau of Ethnology, leads studies on Haitian culture and maintains historical artifacts and sites.

