Ashley Toussaint (left) and Jonathan Salomon (right) sit on the benches outside of the Caribbean Marketplace on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Little Haiti, Miami, in April 2023. (The Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3Eey2DybEE

MIAMI — Wherever you go in Little Haiti, new developments with “for lease” signs greet you and construction sites dot the neighborhood as gentrification fully settles in. 

What’s the draw for developers? For starters, Little Haiti—an 18 acre neighborhood named for the Haitians who settled there en masse in the 1980s— is only a 15-minute drive north of downtown Miami. It borders designer shops, late-night bars and art-galleries in the Design District and Wynwood to the south and new boutiques, cafes and apartments in Little River and Buena Vista to the north.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50
Avatar photo

Ashley Miznazi is a Report for America corps member covering the Haitian community in the South Florida/Miami area for The Haitian Times. Her work will heavily feature photography, video and other multimedia storytelling. Previously, Ashley was a multimedia fellow at The Texas Tribune, where she reported on DACA, Afghan resettlement and the foster care system.