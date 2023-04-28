Police officers walk around in an Artibonite Region town on April 27, 2023, in an operation to ferret out the “Kokorat San Ras” gang, part of an ongoing crackdown on gangs, they said. Credit: PNH Facebook Page
PORT-AU-PRINCE—In the first public comments made since at least 30 people were massacred in a fishing village and city dwellers burned more than 14 suspected bandits, a Haitian National Police (PNH) spokesperson said the police force is mobilized and operations will not stop until people can work safely.

PNH spokesperson Garry Desrosiers, speaking at an April 26 press conference, also said a two-day operation led police to releasing 25 kidnapped people who were being held in Pacot, Debussy, and Village Theodat. 

Murdith Joseph is a social worker and journalist. She studied at the State University of Haiti and Maurice Communication. She first worked as a journalist presenter and reporter for Radio Sans Fin (RSF) then as a journalist reporter for Radio tele pacific and writting for the daily Le National. Today she joined the Haitian Times team and covers the news in Port-Au-Prince-Haiti.