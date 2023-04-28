PORT-AU-PRINCE—In the first public comments made since at least 30 people were massacred in a fishing village and city dwellers burned more than 14 suspected bandits, a Haitian National Police (PNH) spokesperson said the police force is mobilized and operations will not stop until people can work safely.

PNH spokesperson Garry Desrosiers, speaking at an April 26 press conference, also said a two-day operation led police to releasing 25 kidnapped people who were being held in Pacot, Debussy, and Village Theodat.

